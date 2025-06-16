Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, Train Delays as IMD Issues Weather Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Raigad and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the next 16 hours. An orange alert has been sounded for Mumbai and several other districts in the Konkan and Vidarbha regions, urging preparedness for possible emergencies.

Mumbai Drenched, Travel Disrupted

Mumbai woke up to persistent showers on Monday, resulting in waterlogging across several low-lying areas. The downpour affected transportation and flight operations significantly.

Suburban train services on both Central and Western lines were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes, although officials later reported normal operations.

Mumbai Metro One briefly halted operations due to fallen debris but has since resumed service.

Flight disruptions: Air India and IndiGo Airlines issued travel advisories warning of possible delays and cancellations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Passengers have been advised to monitor their flight status closely.

The island city recorded 95 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 58 mm and 75 mm, respectively. A high tide of 4.21 metres is expected at 3:31 pm on Monday, raising further concerns of urban flooding.

Widespread Rainfall Across Konkan and Maharashtra

The Konkan region and adjoining areas have been experiencing relentless rains over the past few days. Since June 1, 18 people have died and 65 have been injured in rain-related incidents across the state, according to official sources.

The IMD’s district-level forecast, issued on Monday afternoon, predicts:

Extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad and the ghat regions of Pune and Satara till 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur.

Flood-like situations have emerged in several areas, with rivers overflowing and low-lying villages submerged in water. The IMD has warned that this alert status may continue in some southern Konkan districts for the next 2 to 3 days.

Understanding the Alerts:

Red Alert – "Take action": Urges immediate response from authorities.

Orange Alert – "Be prepared": Advises readiness for emergency measures.

Authorities and residents are advised to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and stay tuned to official weather updates.