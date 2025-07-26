Mumbai Rains Push Lakes to 88.81% Capacity, BMC Assures Water Security

The seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have collectively reached 88.81% of their full capacity, significantly easing water security concerns for the city. According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department of the BMC's Master Control Centre in Bhandup Complex, the total usable water content now stands at 12.85 lakh million litres (ML) out of a total capacity of 14.47 lakh ML.

This year’s water stock is a major improvement compared to the same period in previous years, when levels were at 71.02% in 2024 and just 58.93% in 2023.

Bhatsa Lake Leads in Storage

Bhatsa Lake, the largest of the seven reservoirs, is currently at 87% capacity, holding 6.23 lakh ML of water. The lake received 60 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours and has accumulated 1,742 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/zpP5VlFmwt — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2025

Reservoirs Overflowing or Close to Full

Modak Sagar reached 100% capacity and began overflowing on July 9.

Tansa followed suit and started overflowing on July 23.

Middle Vaitarna is at 88.07% capacity; gates 1 and 5 were opened on July 7 to release excess water.

Vehar Lake is currently at 66.76% capacity, while Tulsi Lake, located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has reached 70.38% capacity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Tansa Lake overflowed due to continuous heavy rainfall. BMC reports rising water levels across all city supply lakes (Video Source: BMC) pic.twitter.com/lXiXPkZ8Yt — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2025

Rain Boosts Catchment Areas

The rise in water levels is largely due to continuous and intense rainfall across catchment areas. On July 25 alone, Bhandup Complex recorded 132 mm of rainfall, bringing the total monsoon rainfall there to 1,176 mm.

Upper Vaitarna Lake, which began releasing water on July 5, is also showing a steady rise and has now reached 80.57% capacity. The combined water stock of Upper Vaitarna, Vaitarna, Tansa, and Middle Vaitarna now stands at 6.37 lakh ML, up sharply from 4.60 lakh ML in 2023.

🔹Modak Sagar Lake, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to the Mumbai Metropolitan City (BMC area), started overflowing at around 6:27 AM today. 🔹One gate of the Modak Sagar Lake has been opened by 1 foot, releasing a discharge of 1,022 cusecs per second. 🔹The full storage… pic.twitter.com/fXjBBAyJJW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2025

Water Supply Assured for Mumbai

With several lakes already overflowing and others nearing full capacity, the BMC has assured citizens that Mumbai’s water supply is secure for the coming year. Officials are continuously monitoring levels and regulating gate operations to manage excess water and prevent flooding in nearby areas.

Given that rainfall activity is still continuing, all seven lakes are expected to reach full capacity in the coming days.