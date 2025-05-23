May 26 Holiday Declared for Savitri Amavasya in Odisha

In a recent update to the public holiday calendar, the Odisha government has officially rescheduled the Savitri Amavasya holiday from May 27 to May 26, 2025. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the change after holding discussions with religious authorities and temple committees.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the decision was made following consultations with key religious bodies, including the Mukti Mandap of Puri, and a review of the Hindu almanac, also known as the Panji.

Earlier, the state government had marked May 27 as the official date for Savitri Amavasya. However, religious experts and calendar institutions confirmed that this year, the festival falls on May 26. Based on their input, the government has now officially declared May 26 as the holiday.

The Savitri festival, also known as Savitri Brata, is an important religious occasion for married women in Odisha. It is observed with prayers and fasting, where women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

With the date now confirmed, all government offices and institutions in the state will observe a public holiday on May 26, 2025, in celebration of Savitri Amavasya.