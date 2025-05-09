May 10 Bank Holiday; Here's Why!

On May 10, all the banks in India will remain closed for the Second Saturday holiday, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule. Public and private sector banks will be on holiday, and customers should accordingly plan their transactions.

Impact on Banking Services

Physical bank branches will be shut down, but customers can use a range of online services such as¹:

Internet Banking: Pay bills, transfer funds, and manage accounts online

Mobile Banking: Perform banking activities through mobile apps

ATM Services: Get cash, check balance, and conduct other activities through ATMs

UPI Services: Transfer funds and make payments through UPI-enabled apps

Bank Holidays in May 2025

Barring the Second Saturday holiday on May 10, Indian banks will be following a number of other holidays during May 2025:

May 1: Maharashtra Din and May Day (Labour Day) - Bank holidays in some states, such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore - Holiday in Kolkata banks

May 12: Buddha Purnima - Bank holidays in some states, such as Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and West Bengal

May 16: State Day - Holiday in Sikkim banks

May 26: Kazi Nazrul Islam Birthday - Tripura banks will be closed

May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti - Himachal Pradesh banks will be closed

Organizing Your Transactions

It is recommended that customers organize their transactions in advance, considering these holidays and the closure of physical branches on May 10. Online banking facilities will remain available as usual, enabling customers to operate their accounts and make transactions.

