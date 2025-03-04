March 5, 2025: Iftar Timings, Sehri Timings - Ramadan 2025

The holy month of Ramadan, which is among the most sacred times of the year for Muslims across the globe, started on Sunday. While the devout start their month-long fasting and prayer ceremonies, it's imperative to mention the precise timing for each region since Iftar timing could be a bit different across cities.

Fasting and Prayer Rituals

On Monday, Muslims around the world observed the conventional rites and the second fast of the month. Ramadan fasting is one of the pillars of Islam, and the devout fasts during the day for more than a month, praying for blessings and mercy from God.

Key Points of Fasting in Ramadan

- Fasting is mandatory for all Muslims, except those who are exempt because of illness, travel, or other good reasons.

- Fasting starts at dawn and ends at sunset.

- Muslims are supposed to avoid food, drink, and other physical cravings during fasting hours.

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar Time on March 5

For March 5, Sehri and Iftar time is as follows:

Sehri: 5:23 AM

Iftar: 06:10 PM

Tips for a Smooth Fasting Experience

Drink a lot of water at non-fasting times.

Have healthy meals at Sehri and Iftar to keep your energy up.

Avoid physical exertion at fasting times.

Keep in touch with friends and family to keep up the spiritual and emotional support.

Conclusion

Ramadan requires discipline, commitment, and insight into why this blessed month is so important. While Muslims all over the world unite to fast, pray, and aspire for a better soul, it becomes important to honour traditions and customs related to Ramadan. Following the appropriate Sehri and Iftar timings, Muslims can have a harmonious and spiritually fulfilling experience of fasting.

