Take immediate action for students with special needs: TN BJP to CM Stalin

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad on Tuesday called upon state Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to take immediate action to address the pressing issue of "inadequate support" for students with autism, disabilities, and special needs during exams.

In a statement, the BJP leader said it was essential to appoint subject-specific teachers as scribe teachers who understand the students' requirements and can assist them effectively.

Prasad in the statement said, "Students with special needs, including visually impaired, hearing impaired, dyslexic, and autistic individuals, face significant challenges in exams due to the lack of qualified scribes."

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader said that the scribes assigned to the special children often lack basic knowledge of the subject, leading to incorrect interpretations and answers.

He added, "This not only affects the students' grades but also their confidence and self-esteem".

ANS Prasad said the Plus Two exams, which commenced on Monday, were marred by issues with scribe teachers in many centres.

He said that the scribe teachers, who were assigned to assist students with disabilities, struggled to write in Tamil due to their limited understanding of the language.

He added that the scribe teachers lacked proper training, which exacerbated the problem.

The BJP leader said that to make matters worse, teachers from various subjects were hastily appointed scribe teachers without proper planning.

Prasad said that as a result, students with disabilities, including those with autism and speech disorders, faced significant difficulties in communicating their answers to the scribe teachers.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that the students who took the Tamil language exam, in particular, struggled due to the scribe teachers' inadequate training in writing in Tamil.

He added that in a similar vein, students who took exams in other languages also faced challenges.

Prasad said that the lack of proper support and infrastructure for students with disabilities has caused undue hardship and stress for these students.

The BJP senior leader said, "It is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that students with disabilities receive the necessary support and accommodations to participate in exams on an equal footing with their peers."

The Tamil Nadu government should take immediate action to support students with special needs and disabilities, he said.

The senior leader said that these students, despite their challenges, are pursuing education with confidence and self-reliance.

He said it was essential to provide such students with a conducive environment for writing exams, and the government should ensure that scribe teachers are appointed based on the specific subject and syllabus requirements. These teachers should undergo special training to cater to the needs of students with disabilities.

This will enable students with visual impairments, hearing impairments, dyslexia, and autism to write exams without any obstacles, he said.

ANS Pradad said that the government must recognise the importance of providing equal opportunities for students with special needs.

He said that by doing so, they can promote inclusive education and empower these students to achieve their full potential.

The BJP leader said it was crucial to address the challenges faced by students with disabilities and provide them with the necessary support to succeed in their academic pursuits.

He called upon the Tamil Nadu government's Department of Education should take proactive measures to provide special training for scribe teachers, appoint subject-specific scribe teachers, and create an inclusive environment for students with disabilities. By implementing these measures, the government can ensure that students with special needs receive the support they require to excel in their exams and achieve their academic goals, he said.

Prasad said that this move will enable students with special needs to write exams with confidence, dignity, and self-esteem, ultimately experiencing the thrill of academic achievement. The current lack of qualified scribes is severely impacting their performance and well-being, he said.

