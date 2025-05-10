Manipur Board 10th Result 2025: Check Date, Time and Process to check!

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education (BSEM) will declare the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Results 2025 in the near future. Following previous trends, the results should be declared on May 10, 2025, and will be available on the official BSEM website at manresults.nic.in. As there is no official announcement yet, the results are expected to be released in the next week.

How to Download Manipur Board 10th Result 2025

To download their results online, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official BSEM Result 2025 website at manresults.nic.in.

Click on the link of 'Manipur HSLC Result 2025'.

Enter their roll number in the given field.

Click 'Submit' to check their results.

Verify their details and download the result for later use.

Official Websites for Results

The Manipur Board will announce the results on the following official websites:

manresults.nic.in

result.bosem.in

bosem.in

portals.bosem.in

bsem.nic.in

Past Year Result Dates

The following are the past year's result announcement dates for reference:

2024: May 27

2023: June 15

2022: July 8

2020: June 15

Key Details

Exam title: Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination

Board title: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM)

Result title: Manipur HSLC Class 10th Result 2025

Academic session: 2024-25

Dates of examination: February 19 - March 7, 2025

Result mode: Online, which is published on the official site as well as the DigiLocker.

Candidates should keep watching the official website for announcements on the result declaration date and time.

