Maha Shivratri Fasting Dos and Don'ts: A Complete Guide

Maha Shivratri, a very important Hindu festival, is not far away, and worshippers all over India are preparing themselves to celebrate this sacred day. Celebrated on February 26, 2025, Maha Shivratri is a day devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva, and it's a day for spiritual recharging, introspection, and asking the Almighty for blessings.

Fasting Dos and Don'ts

Fasting is an important part of Maha Shivratri and devotees take a stringent fast, referred to as Nirjala Vrat, when they avoid eating as well as drinking water the whole day. Certain devotees do take a Phalahar Vrat when they eat particular vegetables and fruits.

Before beginning the fast, devotees ought to consume just a single meal on Trayodashi, one day before Maha Shivratri. On a fast day, it is advisable to wake up early, take a cleansing bath, and dress in clean clothes. Taking a sankalp (vow) is necessary to undertake the fast with utmost devotion.

The following are some crucial dos and don'ts to observe:

Have only a single meal on Trayodashi, the evening before Maha Shivratri

Rise early, bathe as per purification practices, and don clean clothes on the day of the fast

Take a Sankalp (promise) to undergo the fast with complete dedication

Do not take non-vegetarian items, onion, or garlic

Stay away from tea and coffee to an unnecessary degree

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

The puja vidhi of Maha Shivratri is complex, and devotees worship Lord Shiva with different things, such as bel patra, dhatura fruit, raw rice, milk, curd, sandalwood, ghee, and water. All these things are thought to fetch success, prosperity, and peace.

Devotees also make sweets like barfi, pedal, and kheer using milk and milk products. The Shivalinga is ornamented with flowers and bael leaves. Special prayer is held by temples in the evening, and devotees sing the night devoted to the worship of Shiva.

What to Eat and Avoid During Fasting

During fasting, devotees must eat only satvik and vrat-permissible foods like fruits, milk, and root vegetables. Sago, millet, pumpkin, potato, makhana, arbi, banana, and yoghurt are some of the foods that can be eaten.

On the contrary, normal grains like wheat and rice, pulses, legumes, and some vegetables must be avoided. Non-vegetarian foods, onion, and garlic are also not allowed.

Some vrat-permissible food items are:

Fruits like banana, apple, and orange

Dairy foods such as milk, paneer, and ghee

Potatoes, sweet potatoes, and carrots which belong to the root family of vegetables

Millets, sago, and other vrat-suited cereals

Firmly keeping in line with these fast rules and conventions, fasting disciples can partake in celebrating the auspicious event of Maha Shivratri with discipline and religious seriousness. Let's involve ourselves while commemorating the great occasion with zeal, penitence, and religious striving.

