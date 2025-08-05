KSRTC Strike: Why Union Workers are Protesting? Everything You Need to Know

After negotiations with the Congress government failed on Monday, the employees' union of the state-owned transport businesses is embarking on an indefinite strike starting today, August 5, making it difficult to commute utilizing state transport services in Karnataka on Tuesday. The employees' union representatives, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met for a final round of talks on Monday. However, the meeting concluded without a decision.

Union leaders demanded the payment of 38 months' arrears and the introduction of a pay increase that would take effect on January 1, 2024. The government proposed to settle two years' worth of arrears and requested workers to waive the remaining balance. They were turned down by the unions.

According to H. V. Anantha Subbarao, president of the KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation, the discussions focused on compensation hikes starting on January 1, 2024, and salary arrears of 38 months. "The chief minister urged us to relinquish the claim on the remaining two years' arrears after stating that he would settle the first two years' worth of arrears. We didn't agree on that. We require 38 months' worth of arrears," he stated.

He added that the government has not made any specific promises about the projected pay increase. "We're not content. Thus, tomorrow morning will mark the beginning of our strike," Subbarao declared. He affirmed that KSRTC and BMTC employees will not go back to work until their demands are satisfied.

Private transportation will be accessible throughout the state, even if the official transit companies will not be operating owing to the strike. The Transport Department has asked private bus companies to assist in keeping the public moving throughout the strike in order to alleviate the expected inconvenience. In order to prevent a total collapse of transportation services, authorities are striving to maintain connectivity throughout the state.

App-based taxi services like Uber, Ola, Rapido, and others will continue to operate in Bengaluru and other regions of the state, but bike taxis operated by these companies will remain prohibited due to a previous ruling by the state government. Bengaluru and other Karnataka cities will also have access to general and app-based autorickshaws.

During Monday's session, the high court requested that the unions put their strike on hold for one day in order to give them more time to negotiate with the government. The Division Bench expressed disapproval of the conductors' and drivers' interests as well as the protracted delay in wage modifications.

During the hearing, government counsel and officials of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) informed the court that the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which represents workers from all four state-run transport corporations, requested the strike. They pointed out that when the strike was declared, conciliation procedures under the law were still in progress.

