Kerala Public Holidays 2026: Check Full List!

The Kerala government has approved and published the full list of public holidays for the year 2026. The decision includes holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and covers government offices educational institutions banks and other public-sector organisations.

Key dates include January 2 for Mannam Jayanti and January 26 for Republic Day. Festival observances feature prominently with Maha Shivaratri on February 15 Vishu on April 14 and Independence Day on August 15. The list also accommodates significant regional celebrations such as Onam (August 25) and Thiruvonam (August 26), as well as religious observances like Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid.

In a notable addition, Maundy Thursday has been recognised as a bank holiday, reflecting the government’s intent to align financial institution closures with major community observances. The list retains Sundays as regular holidays with the other dates clearly marked for use in leave planning and organisational scheduling.

The advance publication of the list is intended to assist citizens plan vacations and public sector operations well ahead. It also helps employers academic institutions and travel planners coordinate staffing and bookings around the year’s scheduled off days.

With the official list now in hand, individuals and organisations across Kerala can map out their calendars for 2026 and factor in these fixed off days alongside weekends and special regional events.