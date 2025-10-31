Kerala Government Announces 2026 Public Holiday List; Maundy Thursday Added
The Kerala state cabinet has given its approval for the list of public holidays for the year 2026. Notably, Maundy Thursday has been added to the list under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which means that all banks and financial institutions will be closed on that day.
List of Public Holidays for 2026
Here's a breakdown of the public holidays declared for 2026:
- January 2: Mannam Jayanti
- January 26: Republic Day
- March 20: Ramzan
- April 2: Maundy Thursday
- April 3: Good Friday
- April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 15: Vishu
- May 1: May Day
- May 27: Bakrid
- June 25: Muharram
- August 12: Karkidaka Vavu
- August 15: Independence Day
- August 25: First Onam
- August 26: Thiruvonam
- August 27: Third Onam
- August 28: Fourth Onam, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, Ayyankali Jayanti
- September 4: Sree Krishna Jayanti
- September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
- October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20: Mahanavami
- October 21: Vijayadashami
- December 25: Christmas
Holidays Falling on Sundays
Some notable holidays that fall on Sundays in 2026 include:
- Maha Shivaratri (February 15)
- Easter (April 5)
- Diwali (November 8)
Restricted Holidays
The following restricted holidays have also been declared:
- March 4: Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanti (Tuesday)
- August 28: Avani Avittam (Friday)
- September 17: Viswakarma Day (Thursday)
Applicability of Holidays
The holidays specified under the Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act will apply to establishments governed by the Labour Law, Industrial Disputes Act, Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, Minimum Wages Act, and related legislation.
Local Holiday
A local holiday has been declared for Holi on March 4, 2026, which will be applicable to state government offices and public sector undertakings operating in New Delhi.
These holidays are subject to change, and it's always best to verify with the respective authorities for the most up-to-date information.
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