Kerala Government Announces 2026 Public Holiday List; Maundy Thursday Added

The Kerala state cabinet has given its approval for the list of public holidays for the year 2026. Notably, Maundy Thursday has been added to the list under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which means that all banks and financial institutions will be closed on that day.

List of Public Holidays for 2026

Here's a breakdown of the public holidays declared for 2026:

January 2: Mannam Jayanti

January 26: Republic Day

March 20: Ramzan

April 2: Maundy Thursday

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 15: Vishu

May 1: May Day

May 27: Bakrid

June 25: Muharram

August 12: Karkidaka Vavu

August 15: Independence Day

August 25: First Onam

August 26: Thiruvonam

August 27: Third Onam

August 28: Fourth Onam, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, Ayyankali Jayanti

September 4: Sree Krishna Jayanti

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 20: Mahanavami

October 21: Vijayadashami

December 25: Christmas

Holidays Falling on Sundays

Some notable holidays that fall on Sundays in 2026 include:

Maha Shivaratri (February 15)

Easter (April 5)

Diwali (November 8)

Restricted Holidays

The following restricted holidays have also been declared:

March 4: Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanti (Tuesday)

August 28: Avani Avittam (Friday)

September 17: Viswakarma Day (Thursday)

Applicability of Holidays

The holidays specified under the Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act will apply to establishments governed by the Labour Law, Industrial Disputes Act, Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, Minimum Wages Act, and related legislation.

Local Holiday

A local holiday has been declared for Holi on March 4, 2026, which will be applicable to state government offices and public sector undertakings operating in New Delhi.

These holidays are subject to change, and it's always best to verify with the respective authorities for the most up-to-date information.

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