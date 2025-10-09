Karnataka Rains Today, Oct 9: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across the State

Bengaluru, October 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Karnataka on Thursday and Friday. According to the latest forecast, some regions may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds within the next 24 hours.

Seven-Day Forecast

As per the IMD’s seven-day outlook, scattered to isolated rainfall is expected in coastal and north interior Karnataka on Thursday, while fairly widespread showers are likely to lash southern parts of the state.

Coastal Karnataka

Districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are likely to experience scattered rainfall in some areas over the next 24 hours. The IMD added that temperatures may dip slightly in these regions due to rain activity.

North Interior Karnataka

In the northern belt, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Belagavi districts may see isolated rainfall in a few pockets. These areas could also experience gusty winds and increased humidity during the day.

South Interior Karnataka

Widespread rainfall has been forecast for Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, and Kolar districts. Meanwhile, districts including Ballari, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara are expected to receive light rain along with gusty winds.

With rainfall predicted across most regions of the state, residents are advised to stay prepared for brief spells of showers, thunderstorms, and changing weather conditions. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates accordingly.