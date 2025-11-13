Karnataka Public Holidays 2026: From Ugadi to Christmas, Check Full List!
The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the official list of public holidays for 2026, enabling students, employees and travellers to plan ahead more easily. The holidays apply to government departments, public sector undertakings and banks, in addition to the regular Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays.
The list includes major national and regional dates such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Ayutha Pooja, Deepavali and Christmas (December 25). Authorities emphasise that with many holidays falling near weekends and festival timings, this calendar presents multiple opportunities for long-weekend planning and vacations.
Employers and educational institutions are expected to align their annual schedules accordingly and may notify further optional holidays based on local observances.
For individuals looking to make the most of the new year, this announcement offers a clear framework for personal travel, family events and work-life balance.
- January 14 (Wednesday): Uttarayana Punyakala / Makara Sankranti
- January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
- February 15 (Sunday): Maha Shivaratri
- March 19 (Thursday): Ugadi Festival
- March 21 (Saturday): Khutba-e-Ramzan
- March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveera Jayanthi
- April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Accounts Closing (Banks)
- April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
- April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti
- April 20 (Monday): Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya
- May 1 (Friday): May Day
- May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid / Eid al Adha
- June 26 (Friday): Last Day of Muharram
- August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
- August 26 (Wednesday): Ed-Milad (Prophet’s Birthday)
- September 14 (Monday): Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vratha
- October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
- October 10 (Saturday): Mahalaya Amavasya
- October 20 (Tuesday): Vijayadasami / Ayudha Pooja
- October 26 (Monday): Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti
- November 1 (Sunday): Kannada Rajyotsava
- November 8 (Sunday): Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi
- November 9 (Monday): Deepavali Holiday
- November 27 (Friday): Kanakadasa Jayanti
- December 25 (Friday): Christmas