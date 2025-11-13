Karnataka Public Holidays 2026: From Ugadi to Christmas, Check Full List!

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the official list of public holidays for 2026, enabling students, employees and travellers to plan ahead more easily. The holidays apply to government departments, public sector undertakings and banks, in addition to the regular Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays.

The list includes major national and regional dates such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Ayutha Pooja, Deepavali and Christmas (December 25). Authorities emphasise that with many holidays falling near weekends and festival timings, this calendar presents multiple opportunities for long-weekend planning and vacations.

Employers and educational institutions are expected to align their annual schedules accordingly and may notify further optional holidays based on local observances.

For individuals looking to make the most of the new year, this announcement offers a clear framework for personal travel, family events and work-life balance.