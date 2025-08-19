Kanyakumari Local Holiday on August 20: Schools & Govt Offices to Remain Closed

A local holiday has been declared in three talukas of the Kanyakumari district on 20th August, Wednesday. Agastheeswaram, Vilavancode, and Thiruvattar are the names of the three talukas where the municipal bodies have announced a local holiday on Wednesday, August 20th.

All educational institutions and government offices will remain shut on the 20th of August. In a press statement released, Kanyakumari collector Azhagumeena revealed that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahan Srinarayana Guru, a local holiday has been declared.

On account of this holiday, all educational institutions and government offices will remain closed. Government offices will instead function on September 13, which is the second Saturday.

Since the above local holiday has not been declared as per the Selavani Bond Act, 1881, the Head Treasury and Branch Treasuries in Kanyakumari district will function with the necessary staff on 20.08.2025 to attend to urgent work related to government engagements.