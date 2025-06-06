June 7 Holiday or not for Bakrid?

Since Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, is drawing near, everyone is curious to know if June 7 would be a national holiday. Let's analyze the facts.

There is no national public holiday announced by the central government on either June 6 or June 7 for Bakrid. All that news about a national holiday is baseless.

State-Specific Holidays

Yet, in some states, Bakrid has been declared as a holiday. In Kerala, the government announced a holiday for all educational institutions on June 6 and 7, but government offices would be open on June 6 and observe the holiday on June 7.

School Holidays

The school holiday status differs in states:

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Schools are on summer break and will resume classes on June 12, so students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have a holiday on June 6 and 7.

Punjab: Schools are on summer holidays from June 1 to June 30, so students will have a holiday on June 6 and 7.

Karnataka and Kerala: Schools have re-opened after summer break, hence June 6 will be a normal working day for students of these states, but Kerala has announced June 6 and 7 as holidays for schools.

Bank Holidays

Banks will remain shut on June 7 in most cities of the nation owing to Eid-ul-Adha, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In short, though there is no public holiday at a national level for Bakrid, several states have announced holidays for schools and government offices on June 6 or 7. It is necessary to refer to local authorities and institutions for precise holiday calendars.

