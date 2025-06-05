June 6 Holiday or not for Bakrid?

With June 6 drawing near, most people are left speculating whether it will be a public holiday or not. In the middle of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) celebrations, there have been various reports discussing a possible national holiday. Nonetheless, it's essential to distinguish between fact and fiction and know the holiday schedule for institutions and states.

No Nationwide Public Holiday

To clear the air about the rumors, there is no public holiday nationwide issued by the central government on June 6. The viral rumors that a national holiday is being declared are entirely not true, and citizens should not look forward to a uniform holiday nationwide.

Bank Holidays

Banks will be closed in some cities and states on June 6 and June 7 as Bakrid will be celebrated on these days. Based on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the banks will be closed in cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi in Kerala on June 6 for celebrating Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid). Banks will be closed on June 7 in most of the cities in the country, excluding Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, and some other cities.

School Holidays

Schools are already on summer vacation in most of the states, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. So, June 6 is going to be a school holiday for these states as they are on summer vacation. It is also to be noted that schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will resume after the summer vacation on June 12. This implies that students in these states will get a much-needed break prior to going back to their learning schedule.

State-Specific Holidays

It is necessary to understand that holiday calendars can significantly differ between various states and institutions. Although some states observe Bakrid on June 6, some other states may do so on June 7. Thus, it is important to refer to local authorities and institutions to know specific holiday calendars to prevent any kind of uncertainty.

Conclusion

In short, although there is no public holiday on a national level on June 6, holidays will be declared in some states and cities because of Bakrid celebrations. Banks will be shut in certain cities, and most states' schools already have summer holidays. If one knows the holiday plan for various institutions and states, then they can arrange their activities accordingly and avoid any trouble.

