June 5 Bank Holiday or not?

As we approach June 5, many people are wondering whether banks will be open or closed. Let's take a look at the bank holiday status for June 5 and 6.

June 5: Banks Functioning as Usual

Banks in the majority of states will be functioning as usual on June 5, without any breaks in service for customers. You can go ahead and conduct transactions, withdraw cash, and other banking activities without any hassles.

June 6: Bank Holiday in Certain States

But June 6 is a different tale altogether. It is a bank holiday in certain states because of Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid). In particular, banks in Kerala shall remain closed on June 6.

June 7 is also a bank holiday across India, except Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, on account of Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha).

Other Bank Holidays in June 2025

Other than June 6 and 7, there are a few additional bank holidays in June 2025. These are:

June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa - Banks remain closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim

June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) - Banks remain closed in Odisha and Manipur

June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni - Banks remain closed in Mizoram

Regular Bank Closures

Banks will also remain closed on:

Sundays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Second and Fourth Saturdays: June 14 and 28

Schedule Your Banking Operations

It's important to remember these bank holidays while organizing your banking operations. With prior knowledge about the holidays, you can schedule your transactions and banking operations and prevent any last-minute interruptions.

In short, June 5 is a regular working day for banks, while June 6 is a bank holiday in certain states because of Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid). Ensure that the bank holiday calendar is checked before planning major transactions.

