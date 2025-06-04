June 5 Bank Holiday or not?
As we approach June 5, many people are wondering whether banks will be open or closed. Let's take a look at the bank holiday status for June 5 and 6.
June 5: Banks Functioning as Usual
Banks in the majority of states will be functioning as usual on June 5, without any breaks in service for customers. You can go ahead and conduct transactions, withdraw cash, and other banking activities without any hassles.
June 6: Bank Holiday in Certain States
But June 6 is a different tale altogether. It is a bank holiday in certain states because of Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid). In particular, banks in Kerala shall remain closed on June 6.
June 7 is also a bank holiday across India, except Kerala, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, on account of Bakri Id (Id-Uz-Zuha).
Other Bank Holidays in June 2025
Other than June 6 and 7, there are a few additional bank holidays in June 2025. These are:
- June 11 (Wednesday): Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti/Saga Dawa - Banks remain closed in Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim
- June 27 (Friday): Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) - Banks remain closed in Odisha and Manipur
- June 30 (Monday): Remna Ni - Banks remain closed in Mizoram
Regular Bank Closures
Banks will also remain closed on:
- Sundays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29
- Second and Fourth Saturdays: June 14 and 28
Schedule Your Banking Operations
It's important to remember these bank holidays while organizing your banking operations. With prior knowledge about the holidays, you can schedule your transactions and banking operations and prevent any last-minute interruptions.
In short, June 5 is a regular working day for banks, while June 6 is a bank holiday in certain states because of Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid). Ensure that the bank holiday calendar is checked before planning major transactions.
Also read: June 5 Schools Holiday or not?