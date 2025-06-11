Is June 12 a Bank Holiday in India?

Looking to the future, tomorrow, June 12, 2025, a lot of people are inquiring whether it will be a bank holiday in India. Fortunately enough, tomorrow happens to be a normal working day for banks, with no festivals or celebrations observed throughout the country that would impact banking.

Bank Holidays in June 2025

While June 12 is not a bank holiday, Indian banks will have a number of holidays during the month due to state and national festivals. Some of the important bank holidays in June are:

Bakrid/Eid al-Adha: On June 6-7 in some states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: On June 11 in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Punjab

Saga Dawa: In Sikkim on June 11

Ratha Yatra: Celebrated on June 27 in Odisha, Manipur, and Sikkim

Online Banking Facilities Provided

Even when physical bank offices are not operational, customers can avail themselves of core services using:

Net Banking: Account management, fund transfer, and bill payments online

Mobile Banking Apps: Transaction execution, balance checks, and account activity monitoring while on the move

ATMs: Cash withdrawals, check deposits, and simple transactions

UPI and Digital Wallets: Pay, transfer money, and monitor expenses online

Conclusion

June 12, 2025, is going to be a normal working day for banks in India. Although there are no holidays tomorrow, it becomes necessary for customers to plan and note the bank holidays during the month to save themselves from any inconvenience. Since online banking services are available, customers can still operate their finances effectively on non-working days.

