June 10 Holiday or not?

June 10, 2025, is not a proclaimed national holiday in India. Though, it's a day that sees a Bharat Bandh organized by the Naxalites as a protest against the recent murder of their top leader, Basav Raju and 27 other Naxalites. This strike across the country may impact transport and other services, especially in rural areas.

Main Points of June 10, 2025:

Bharat Bandh: The Naxalites have issued a call for a countrywide bandh as a protest against the killings, which could cause disruptions in regular life, particularly in areas such as Bastar.

Security Issues: The force will remain alert for expected violent attacks during the bandh.

Martyrdom Week: After the bandh, the Naxalites will hold Martyrdom Week between June 11 and August 3, paying tributes to their killed comrades with events.

Forthcoming Holidays in June 2025:

Bakrid/Eid al Adha: June 6 is a national holiday (except for Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Sikkim).

Bakrid/Eid al Adha Holiday: June 7 is a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: June 11 is a holiday in Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

Also read: AP EAMCET Results 2025 Out - Check Toppers and Counselling Details