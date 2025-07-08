July 9 Bharat Bandh; Bank Holiday or not?

With the Bharat Bandh drawing near on July 9, 2025, people are curious to know whether banks will be open or shut. The all-India strike, which has been called by a body of 10 central trade unions, is to protest against the policies of the government. Banks will be operating in the normal course, though some of their services will be affected because of the staff joining the strike.

Bank Holiday List for July 2025

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared holidays for banks in July 2025 as follows. They are state-specific and cover festivals like Kharchi Puja, Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday, and Drukpa Tshe-zi. Banks will be closed in a few states on particular dates:

July 14, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya for Beh Deinkhlam.

July 16, 2025: Banks will remain closed in Uttarakhand for Harela.

Will Banks be Open on July 9, 2025?

The RBI's holiday list states that banks will remain open on July 9, 2025, unless otherwise stated. That being said, certain bank staff members may join the Bharat Bandh, which could impact services. To be on the safe side, it's advisable to contact your local bank branch before heading out.

Precautions for Bank Customers

To avoid inconvenience, keep the following in mind:

Check Bank Services: Check with your bank whether they will be functioning as usual on 9th July.

Plan Ahead: Plan for longer banking hours, in the event of unexpected delays.

Stay Updated: Monitor local news and bank statements for any information regarding service interruption.

With a little foresight and awareness, you can manage the possible effect of the Bharat Bandh on banking services.

