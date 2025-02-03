13 OTT Platforms Plan From Jio Gets Cheaper, Jio TV Premium Plan Now at Rs 445

Reliance Jio, one of India's leading telecom companies, has made its popular Rs 448 Jio TV Premium plan even more affordable by reducing the price to Rs 445. This price cut of Rs 3 comes as part of Jio's ongoing effort to offer value for money to its vast user base, without altering the plan's existing benefits.

What's Inside the New Rs 445 Plan?

The Rs 445 Jio TV Premium plan offers a 28-day validity, along with a range of exciting benefits. These include:

Unlimited Voice Calls: Stay connected with unlimited voice calling to any network.

100 Free SMS Per Day: Enjoy 100 free SMS messages every day.

2GB Data Per Day: Surf, stream, and browse with 2GB of data daily.

13 OTT Platforms Access

One of the standout features of the Jio TV Premium plan is access to 13 popular OTT platforms. These include:

SonyLIV ZEE5 JioCinema Premium Lionsgate Play Discovery+ SunNXT Kanchha Lannka Planet Marathi Chaupal Hoichoi JioTV JioCloud FanCode

With this plan, Jio customers can enjoy a wide range of entertainment content from leading OTT platforms, making it one of the most attractive plans in the market.

By slashing the price of this plan by just Rs 3, Jio continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring customers get more value for their money while enjoying seamless access to entertainment and essential mobile services.