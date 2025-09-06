Holiday Row Over Eid-e-Milad Date Change to September 6 in Jammu & Kashmir

A wave of confusion swept Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad, a celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was not postponed from September 5 (Friday) to September 6 (Saturday), although the date of the festival is conditional upon the visibility of the moon.

Holiday Mention in the Official Calendar

The 2025 holiday list released by the Union Territory's general administration department had designated September 5 as Eid-e-Milad, but it also mentioned in a footnote that all Muslim festivals will be deemed subject to the sighting of the moon. This created confusion when the moon sighting announced the festival on Saturday, September 6.

Fears From the Community

Some clerics and community leaders were disappointed that the holiday was not moved to align with the actual date of the festival. They noted that this was the second consecutive year that the holiday was not rescheduled based on the lunar calendar, which inconvenienced individuals marking the occasion.

Representatives from the community explained that religious holidays should, whenever possible, be the day of actual celebration so that schools, offices, and institutions close on the correct day, enabling individuals to fully engage in the observances.

Conclusion

The episode has emphasized the need for flexibility in holiday timing for festivals that are dependent on moon sighting. Most people feel that bringing the official holiday in line with the sanctioned festival date would avoid confusion and allow communities to celebrate their customs respectfully and without interruption.

