"Indian Men,Save Yourselves": Woman Regrets Filing False Cases on Husband, Internet Reacts

A woman's story on Reddit profoundly touched many readers. She married for love and had two kids. Her father and brother compelled her to file bogus dowry and domestic abuse claims after a minor altercation with her husband.

After four years of litigation, a settlement was reached. Her husband is now 37 years old and has remarried. She is now mistreated by her brother's wife and her parents, who used to help her.

The woman feels like a total failure and hates what she did. She considered telling her spouse she was sorry, but it's too late, as he got married. The woman stated, "I have been a total failure in my life for the past 37 years."

"What goes around comes around. PERIOD," a social media user on Reddit responded. Another person expressed empathy for "the trauma her husband had to endure."

"Indian men: save yourselves," read another user comment, where it went on to say that the woman's actions outlined point to a methodical strategy that is consistent with Machiavellian ideas.

A total of 34,662 cases were reported as false (designated as "Cases Ended as Final Report: False"), according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics from 2022 on police disposal of crimes against women. "Ended as Mistake of Fact or of Law or Civil Dispute" was the outcome of 39,202 cases.

This category category comprises 6,821 incidents under the heading of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, 4,340 cases under the heading of rape, and 7,076 cases under the heading of cruelty by a husband or his relatives. Additionally, 8,588 kidnapping and abduction instances were found to be fraudulent.

