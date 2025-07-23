India’s Next Vice President: Could Nitish Kumar’s Nomination Spark a Rift Between TDP and BJP?

With Jagdeep Dhankhar resigning as the Vice-President of India, the Election Commission on July 23 (Wednesday) announced that preparations have begun to hold the vice-presidential election. The process of constituting the electoral college, comprising MPs from both Houses of Parliament, has been initiated.

Once the preparatory activities are completed, the election schedule for the office of the Vice-President of India will be announced.

Following Dhankhar’s sudden resignation, all eyes are now on who will succeed him.

According to reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in the running for the Vice-Presidential post.

Even as Bihar gears up for Assembly elections at the end of 2025, there is widespread speculation that the BJP, the largest party in Parliament, could nominate Nitish Kumar as its vice-presidential candidate.

Reports suggest that Kumar may step down to make way for a new generation of leaders. Adding weight to the speculation, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur remarked, “It will be very good for Bihar if Nitish Kumar is made the Vice-President.”

It is also worth noting that Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is the third-largest party in the NDA government at the Centre. Known for his frequent shifts in allegiance, Kumar has switched between the Congress-led UPA and the BJP-led NDA five times in the past decade. His nomination could provide the BJP with a strategic edge in Bihar.

While the BJP may be considering Kumar to strengthen its electoral standing in Bihar, the move could potentially trigger a political tussle with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)—the second-largest party in the NDA coalition.

The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh is already facing strong criticism for its failure to secure adequate central funds for the State. The TDP has also come under fire for neglecting the issue of Special Category Status, despite being part of the ruling alliance at the Centre. Furthermore, Naidu has been criticised for securing loans, rather than grants, for the development of the Amaravati Capital City.

Other Prominent Leaders in The Running

Another prominent name doing the rounds is that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has alleged that Dhankhar was forced to resign by the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers. “He was threatened that if he didn’t resign before 9 PM that day, an impeachment motion would be brought against him. It is now being heard that Rajnath Singh will be made Vice-President,” he claimed.

There is also strong speculation that Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, a JD(U) MP, could be elevated to the post of Vice-President.

Additionally, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha are said to be under consideration for the crucial role.

Interestingly, the close rapport between senior BJP leaders and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also sparked speculation that the Thiruvananthapuram MP could be considered for the second-highest constitutional office in the country.