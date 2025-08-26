IMD Issues Red Alert for Himachal and Punjab, Orange Alert for Rajasthan

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest alert, persistent rainfall is likely across several Indian states.

In Delhi, residents woke up to grey skies and intermittent showers, which brought much-needed relief from the oppressive monsoon humidity. However, the rains also raised the risk of traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded nearly 13 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Forecasts suggest that light to moderate showers and thunderstorms will continue through August 31. The national capital is expected to witness mostly cloudy skies in the coming days, with daytime temperatures ranging between 28°C and 34°C. While no weather warnings have been issued for Delhi, neighbouring south-east Haryana may experience prolonged wet conditions.

In western India, the IMD has forecast heavy showers at isolated locations in Mumbai on August 26, 27, and 29, with moderate rainfall expected on August 28. Thane is also likely to witness heavy rain between August 26 and 29, while Pune may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers during the same period.

Up north, Himachal Pradesh remains under a red alert, with very heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms forecast in Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra districts on August 26. Authorities have warned of possible flash floods and landslides, urging residents to remain cautious. Punjab is also under a red alert, with Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa districts bracing for intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the monsoon continues to deliver widespread showers across Rajasthan. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur districts, cautioning residents against potential flooding and disruptions.