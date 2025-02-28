Haryana Class 10th, Class 12th Exams: Important Guidelines for Students

The Board of School Education Haryana began conducting the Board exams for 10th and 12th-class students. The 12th board exams started on 27th February while the 10th board exams begin today. The HBSE class 12 exam will end on March 29, 2025, with exams starting at 12:30 pm and concluding at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, the 10th board exams, which begin today, will conclude on March 19, 2025.

Here are some important guidelines for students to follow for both the 10th and 12th HBSE exams

Report to the exam center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination on all days.

Do not laminate the admit cards as both the candidate's and supervisor's signatures should be there on the card.

Take a color printout of the admit card on A4-size paper.

Students have to wear their school uniform and carry their school ID card, Aadhaar card, or any other identification.

Carrying a pen would be enough as OMR sheets will be given in the examination halls.

Use of electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, etc., is strictly prohibited.

Disabled candidates can seek permission before having a scribe at the Board office, School, or Exam center by applying with the necessary documents.

A total of 5,16,787 students including 2,72,421 boys and 2,44,366 girls will appear for class 10 and class 12 board examinations across the state of Haryana.