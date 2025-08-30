Ganesh Visarjan Turns Tragic in Bengaluru: Class X Student Dies in Firecracker Blast

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 15-year-old boy lost his life on Friday evening, while six others were injured after firecrackers exploded during Ganesh Visarjan.

According to reports, the blast occurred when firecrackers stored in a forklift carrying a Ganesha idol went off during the procession.

The deceased has been identified as S Tanush Rao, a Class X student from Muttur. The injured include Ganesh (16), Yogesh (15), forklift driver Muniraju (27), Nagaraju (35), Chetan, and constable Zakir Hussain.

Police said the forklift was heading towards a lake for idol immersion around 6 pm when the accident took place. Devotees had placed a box of firecrackers behind the driver’s seat, intending to burst them during the celebrations.

However, the box overheated after being on the moving vehicle for over two hours, triggering the explosion.

Tanush, who was seated close to the crackers, bore the brunt of the blast. He sustained severe injuries and later succumbed at the hospital. Driver Muniraju also suffered critical burns, while the others were either walking beside the vehicle or dancing nearby when the explosion occurred.

Following the tragedy, officials issued a warning against the use of forklifts in religious processions. Police noted that in some areas, forklifts were being used to rotate idols at different angles to entertain crowds, stressing that such practices are highly unsafe.