Rahul Dravid Exits RR: Sanju Samson Likely to Stay for IPL 2026

The Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the exit of Rahul Dravid from their setup, bringing an end to a closely watched chapter. While the official statement said Dravid had declined a broader operations role, the development has fueled speculation of a deeper issue involving captain Sanju Samson.

Reports of a rift between Samson and Dravid surfaced during this year’s IPL, with talk of disagreements over team composition. One flashpoint was said to be the handling of Jos Buttler at the auction, which reportedly left Samson unhappy. Samson himself later admitted that things were not entirely smooth between him and Dravid, giving weight to the rumours.

On the field, RR’s performance under Dravid’s advisory stint was mixed. The Royals showed moments of brilliance but lacked consistency, often struggling to build momentum across the season. With Sanju Samson as captain, the side has relied heavily on individual performances rather than a settled collective strategy. The combination of uneven results and reports of tension within the camp added pressure on management to make a call.

By parting ways with Dravid, the franchise has sent a clear signal about where their support lies. Social media chatter suggests the decision was essentially between Dravid and Samson, and the Royals have chosen to back their captain for now.

The bigger question now is Dravid’s future. With his stature in Indian cricket, he is unlikely to be short of opportunities. A return to a national setup or a leadership role at another IPL franchise both remain possible options.

For RR, this is a defining moment. Choosing to move forward without Dravid could provide stability if results follow, but it also leaves the team open to criticism if success does not come. While nothing is officially confirmed, there are strong chances that Sanju Samson will continue with RR into the next season.