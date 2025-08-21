Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Do’s and Don’ts Before Installing the Idol

Vinayaka Chavithi, or Ganesh Chaturthi, is observed with tremendous devotion and fervor throughout India. The followers feel that Lord Ganesha comes to the earthly world on this day, and hence it is a good day to pray to him and attain his blessings. It is widely believed that the Ganesh Puja done at this time ushers happiness, prosperity, and clears away obstacles in life. But, in order to enjoy the complete benefits of the ritual, one should adhere to some rules prior to the installation of the Ganesh idol in the home.

This year, as per the Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be on Wednesday, 27th August 2025, and the festival will be celebrated for ten days. People will observe special rituals and worship Lord Ganesha at home during these ten days.

Auspicious Timing for Ganesh Installation

The shubh muhurtham for the installation of the Ganesh idol is 26th August 2025 at 1:54 PM onwards, and it goes up to 27th August 2025, 3:44 PM. The installation of the idol and the puja can be done in the morning or early afternoon on 27th August, which is the most auspicious time. The Ganesh Visarjan, i.e., the immersion of the idol, will take place on 6th September 2025, which happens to be Anant Chaturdashi.

Key Directives to Install a Ganesh Idol

Ganesh Idol Shape and Position: Select an idol whose trunk is curved to the left side because it is very auspicious. Idols having the trunk bent towards the right, although considered Siddhi Vinayaka, demand more rigorous rituals.

Hygiene: Clean the prayer place properly before installing the idol. Sprinkle holy water (Ganga Jal) to sanctify the area.

Base or Seat (Peetham): Do not keep the idol on the ground directly. Keep the idol on a clean peetham or a red/yellow cloth-covered seat.

Material of the Idol: Clay idols are the purest and most sacred idols for worship.

Installation Timing: Install the idol only on Ganesh Chaturthi day (Chaturthi Tithi). Nighttime installation is inauspicious.

Direction: Position the idol in the northeast (Ishanya) direction, which is most divine for worship.

Size of the Idol: Select a small idol that is convenient to submerge during Visarjan, not an extremely large one.

Abhishekam and Prana Pratishtha: After installation, do abhishekam (sacred bathing) of the idol, followed by recitation of the Prana Pratishtha mantra to awaken life in the idol.

Sindoor and Darbha Grass: Provide sindoor (vermilion) and darbha grass, which are of significant significance in Ganesh worship.

Modak and Offerings: Lord Ganesha loves modaks and other sweets such as undrallu, kudumulu, and jilledu fruits, which are to be offered on the Chaturthi day.

Daily Worship: Once installed, follow daily worship by providing aarti, prayers, and naivedya (food offerings) both in the morning and evening until Visarjan.

Fasting: Devotees follow nirjala (without water) or fruit fasts from installation day up to Visarjan. Women especially follow fasts for the health and well-being of the family, prosperity, and long life of children.

Adhering to all these rules diligently, devotees ensure the correct performance of Ganesh Puja and attain maximum blessings and spiritual gains from Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

