Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Ends on June 14, 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

The deadline to update your Aadhaar card details for free is fast approaching. Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Government of India, is a crucial identity document that carries a unique 12-digit number linked to your biometric and demographic details.

What is the Last Date for the Free Update?

According to UIDAI, the last date to update your Aadhaar details free of cost is June 14, 2025. This service is available only through the myAadhaar portal.

What Happens After the Deadline?

If you update your Aadhaar details after June 14, 2025, you will have to pay a fee of ₹50 for document uploads. This fee also applies if you choose to update your details physically at an Aadhaar centre.

How to Update Aadhaar for Free via myAadhaar Portal?

To update your Aadhaar details free of cost before the deadline, follow these steps:

Visit the official myAadhaar portal: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Review the personal and address details displayed in your profile.

If the information is correct, click on the tab “I verify that the above details are correct.”

From the drop-down menu, select the document you wish to upload.

Upload the document in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format, ensuring the file size is under 2 MB.

Select the address proof document you want to update and upload it similarly.

Provide your consent to proceed.

Once all steps are completed, UIDAI will process your update request. You will receive an acknowledgement receipt, which can be downloaded for your records.

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to Indian residents. It is linked to biometric information (fingerprints and iris scan) and demographic details (like age and address). This card plays a vital role in uniquely identifying individuals and is widely accepted for various verification purposes across the country.