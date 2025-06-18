FASTag Annual Pass: Buy at Rs 3000 for One Year, Get 200 Trips

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has officially announced the launch of a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000. This new initiative will roll out across India on August 15, 2025, and is aimed at making highway travel easier and more cost-effective for private vehicle owners.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Gadkari said, “In a big step towards smooth and stress-free travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass for private vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans. The pass will be valid for one year from activation or up to 200 trips, whichever is earlier.”

What Is the FASTag Annual Pass?

Price: ₹3,000

Valid for: One year or 200 trips

Applies to: Non-commercial vehicles (cars, jeeps, vans)

Start Date: August 15, 2025

How to Activate the Pass

Gadkari mentioned that a dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be available on the Rajmarg Yatra app and the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.

Benefits for Vehicle Owners

This annual pass is part of the government's efforts to improve highway travel by:

Reducing congestion and wait times at toll plazas

Simplifying toll payments into a single, affordable yearly transaction

Addressing concerns related to toll plazas located within a 60-km radius

“The new system will offer a faster, smoother, and more convenient driving experience across India’s National Highways,” said Gadkari.