Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Date: September 5 or 6?

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid is one of the important dates for Muslims across the globe, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Saheb. This time around, it will be celebrated on Friday, September 5, 2025. The festival is deeply spiritual and culturally important, promoting the philosophy of love, peace, and brotherhood.

Significance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

The event is a moment when Muslims recall the Prophet's sermons, teachings, and life with immense passion. His message of kindness, love, and compassion continues to inspire individuals globally. On this day, Muslims come together to contemplate the life and teachings of the Prophet and try to follow his example.

Celebrations and Traditions

During Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, mosques and houses are decorated with green flags and multicolored lights, and special prayers are said. Processions are taken out everywhere, reciting Naat and Kalam in the praise of the Prophet. Greetings are exchanged, poor people are fed, and charity is given. The celebration is also referred to as the 'Eid of Eids' as it holds much importance in Islam.

Preparations and Festivities

Preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi start one day in advance, with individuals adorning their environment, bazaars, and mosques. Women make traditional foods such as Sheer Khurma and Sevaiyan, and some go to sacred places such as Haji Ali Dargah and Jama Masjid to seek blessings. Philanthropy and donation are seen as necessary, with individuals donating to the poor and underprivileged.

Family and Community

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is a moment for families to reunite, have meals, and reminisce about the Prophet's doctrines on human beings and benevolence. Kids get Eid from their seniors, and the event is celebrated with immense joy and enthusiasm. The festival is a reminder of the significance of benevolence, charity, and community cohesion.

