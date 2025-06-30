Economist, writer, and policy researcher Dr. Radhika Pandey passed away on Saturday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. Radhika had recently undergone an emergency surgery for a liver transplant. Radhika was an associate professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), and Pandey was a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience.

Economist Radhika Pandey No More: What Happened?

The Indian government has implemented numerous policies that demonstrate Radhike's influence and research. Before joining NIPFP in 2008, Pandey was a professor at National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur, where she taught finance, law, and regulation to postgraduate students. She did her MA and PhD at Jai Narain Vyas University (formerly known as the University of Jodhpur) in economics and her BA in economics at Banaras Hindu University.

Pandey was admitted to the ILBS Hospital earlier this month due to acute liver failure caused by jaundice. She first got typhoid, which had affected her liver, and she got admitted to the hospital due to jaundice. Radhika is survived by her husband, Sanjay, and their son, Kanishk. After getting admitted to the hospital due to jaundice, Radhika's condition had gotten worse within a few days, and a high temperature persisted.

Doctors had called for a liver transplant, and her son donated a part of his liver to his mother. Doctors sent Kanishk home to recover, while they placed Radhika on a ventilator to aid her breathing. Her oxygen dependence kept rising with each passing hour, and by Saturday morning, she was no more.

It's an unfortunate moment and a moment of mourning for those who knew Radhika Pandey, whose work has impacted lakhs of people without even them knowing it.