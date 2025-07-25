Drone-Launched Missile Test a Success in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

The UAV-launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 successfully completed flight trials at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Friday, July 25, 2025, according to the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and industry partners and posted on X, “In a major boost to India’s defense capabilities, DRDO India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), a test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

“Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs, and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical defense technologies,” the defense minister added. DRDO has developed a UAV-Launched Missile – Extended Range (ULM-ER) munition designed for deployment via unmanned aerial platforms.

At Aero India 2025, which took place in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, a replica of the ULM-ER was on display. The ULPGM-V3, also known as the ULM-ER air-to-surface missile, is an extended-range version.