Diwali Holidays in Rajasthan: New Schedule Announced for Schools

Rajasthan government has made a major alteration in the Diwali holiday calendar for schools in the state. As per the new order, schools will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, rather than the earlier scheduled dates of October 16 to 27. The decision has been taken after taking into account the 'Shivira Panchang' amendment, and the Education Department has released a new circular in this context.

No Increase in Overall Length of Holidays

The Education Department has made it clear that the overall length of the holidays isn't altered, with the students only receiving 12 days off. But because October 12 is a Sunday, the students will effectively receive 14 days of leave, as schools will resume on October 25. This unplanned extension will definitely be a cause of happiness for students, who can now plan for a longer holiday.

Impact on Mid-Term Tests

The alteration in holiday dates is bound to impact the timing of the mid-term tests. The Secondary Education Board Director, Sitaram Jat, has proposed the rescheduling of the tests to October 25-28, taking into consideration the revised holiday dates. This will allow the students enough time to prepare for their examinations after the Diwali holiday.

Diwali Celebrations in 2025

Diwali, being one of India's major festivals, will fall on Monday, October 20, 2025. Kartik Amavasya Tithi starts on the evening of October 20 and ends on the evening of October 21. Lakshmi Puja will take place at a good moment during Pradosh Kaal in the evening, so October 20 is considered the principal day to celebrate. Students will have sufficient time to enjoy the celebrations with their family and friends.

Student Benefits

The new holiday calendar is likely to bring happiness to school children, who look forward to the Diwali vacation. Having more time with family and friends, students can take full advantage of this festival season. The holidays will be a welcome relief from academic schedules, giving students a chance to relax and return fresh. The long break will also provide students with a chance to unwind, indulge in their interests, and spend quality time with their families

Conclusion

The new schedule of Diwali holidays for schools in Rajasthan is a relief for students. With the longer break, students can now enjoy a relaxed and festive holiday period. The Education Department's move to revise the mid-term test schedule will also provide students with enough time to prepare for their exams. In general, the new holiday schedule is a considerate step that will be in the interests of students and enable them to make the most of Diwali celebrations.

