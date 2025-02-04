Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Election Holiday – What Noida and Gurugram Workers Should Know?

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set for February 5, with polls to be held across 70 constituencies. In preparation for this, Delhi’s government offices, local bodies, health institutes, and public sector undertakings will remain closed. While the city enjoys a public holiday, the question arises—will employees working in Noida and Gurugram also get the day off?

Leave for Delhi Voters in Noida and Gurugram

For Delhi residents working in Noida or Gurugram, it’s essential to know their rights regarding leave on election day. According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Section 135-B), registered voters in Delhi who work outside the city can demand leave to vote.

What Are Your Options if Your Employer Refuses?

If you are a Delhi voter working in Noida or Gurugram, you have the following options:

Request a full day off on February 5 to vote.

Ask for a half-day leave if a full day off isn’t possible.

Negotiate flexible working hours to ensure you can make time to vote.

Employer Denies Leave? Know Your Rights

If your employer denies leave, it’s against the law. Under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, companies are legally required to grant paid leave for voting on polling day to all eligible voters.

Steps to Take if Leave is Denied

If your company refuses to grant leave:

Report the issue to the HR department in writing, stating that it violates election law.

You can also file a complaint with the Election Commission and the Labour Department.

Companies that violate these provisions may face legal consequences under election law.

Vote Without Work Hassles

As the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 approach, eligible voters working in Noida and Gurugram must ensure they have time to vote without workplace barriers. Know your rights, and cast your vote on February 5!