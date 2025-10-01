Delhi Approves Rs 500 Crore Flyover at Kashmiri Gate ISBT: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi’s long standing traffic congestion around the busy Kashmiri Gate Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) may soon get relief with the announcement of a new Rs 500 crore flyover project. The Delhi government has cleared plans for the elevated road, aimed at decongesting one of the city’s most chaotic intersections where vehicles converge from several directions.

According to officials, the proposed flyover will run above the ISBT complex, pass over the Metcalfe Road signal and extend up to Majnu Ka Tilla. Once built, the stretch is expected to become signal free, allowing smoother traffic movement between Rajghat and Majnu Ka Tilla and reducing one of the capital’s biggest choke points.

The Public Works Department has been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report to finalise the design and execution strategy. Construction is expected to take about two years once work begins. The government hopes this project will finally address the long standing issue of traffic jams in the area, which has frustrated commuters for decades.

Kashmiri Gate ISBT is a critical transport hub where interstate buses, autos, private cars and local commuters merge, creating massive bottlenecks. The new flyover is expected to help cut travel time, reduce idling at traffic lights and improve overall road safety in the neighbourhood.

However, questions remain about whether one flyover can fully solve congestion in an area with such heavy traffic inflow. Experts point out that smooth execution, efficient planning and minimal disruption during construction will be key. Managing budgets and ensuring timely completion will also be crucial, given the project’s scale and cost.

If completed as planned, the new flyover could significantly ease travel in North Delhi and provide a much needed solution for thousands of daily commuters navigating the Kashmiri Gate corridor.