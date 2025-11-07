Chhattisgarh Holidays 2026: Complete List of Public, General, and Optional Holidays
The Government of Chhattisgarh has issued a list of holidays for 2026. It is a detailed list of public and optional holidays to be observed in the year 2026. As per the notification, Chhattisgarh will have 16 public holidays, 23 general holidays, and 56 optional holidays.
Public Holidays
The public holidays include some important events and festivals, notably Republic Day, Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Mahavir Jayanti, and Christmas Day. Some notable public holidays are as follows:
- Republic Day: January 26, 2026
- Holi: March 7, 2026
- Eid-ul-Fitr: April 1, 2026
- Mahavir Jayanti: April 9, 2026
- Independence Day: August 15, 2026
- Christmas Day: December 25, 2026
Optional Holidays
The optional holidays include a wide range of festivals and events:
- New Year's Day: January 1, 2026
- Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 15, 2026
- Shivaji Jayanti: February 19, 2026
- Gudi Padwa: March 24, 2026
- Ram Navami: April 2, 2026
- Buddha Purnima: May 22, 2026
Note on Holidays Falling on Sundays Festivals like Diwali and Mahashivratri coincide with Sundays, and hence, no separate holiday has been declared. The Chhattisgarh government has issued this list to help citizens plan their holidays and festivals.