Chandra Grahan 2025 Live: Lunar Eclipse Timings Today in India, Visibility and Online Streaming
The much-awaited Chandra Grahan 2025 (lunar eclipse) will grace the skies tonight, Sunday, September 7, 2025, and will be clearly visible from India. This is the last full lunar eclipse of the year, making it a must-watch celestial event for sky gazers.
Chandra Grahan 2025 Date and Type
- Date: Sunday, 7 September 2025
- Type: Full Lunar Eclipse (Khagras Chandra Grahan)
- Visible in: India, Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and parts of the Americas
Chandra Grahan 2025 Timings in India
According to astronomical calculations, here are today’s eclipse timings in India:
- Penumbral eclipse begins: 8:59 PM
- Partial eclipse begins: 9:58 PM
- Total lunar eclipse begins: 11:01 PM
- Maximum eclipse: 11:42 PM
- Total eclipse ends: 12:22 AM (8 Sept)
- Partial eclipse ends: 1:26 AM (8 Sept)
- Penumbral eclipse ends: 2:24 AM (8 Sept)
- Total duration: 5 hours 24 minutes
- Total eclipse (Khagras) duration: 1 hour 21 minutes
- Overall eclipse window in India: 9:58 PM (7 Sept) – 1:26 AM (8 Sept)
Where Will the Lunar Eclipse 2025 Be Visible?
The Chandra Grahan will be visible across most of India. Apart from India, people in:
- Eastern Africa
- Australia (Sydney, Melbourne)
- Singapore
- Dubai
- London
- Tokyo
- Cape Town
- Large parts of Europe
- Some regions of North & South America
…will also be able to witness the event either fully or partially.
How to Watch Chandra Grahan 2025 Live
For those unable to watch due to cloudy skies, live streaming will be available: