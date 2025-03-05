BSNL Challenges Private Telcos with Budget Friendly 6-Month Plan – Full Details Here

State-run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is making waves in the industry by introducing cost-effective long-term recharge plans, directly challenging private telecom operators. With private telcos raising their tariffs, BSNL's budget-friendly plans have attracted a surge in new users. In recent months, millions of customers have made the switch to BSNL, drawn by its competitive pricing and extended validity options.

BSNL's Extensive Long-Term Plan Offerings

BSNL already offers a diverse range of long-term prepaid plans with validity options of 70 days, 90 days, 150 days, 160 days, 336 days, 365 days, and 425 days. To expand its offerings further, the company has now launched a new 180-day prepaid plan, catering to users who prefer extended validity to avoid frequent recharges.

BSNL ₹897 Prepaid Plan – A Budget-Friendly Choice

The newly introduced ₹897 prepaid plan is designed for users seeking an affordable, long-term mobile solution. The plan includes:

Unlimited local and STD calling

180-day (6-month) validity

Total of 90GB data

100 free SMS per day

With this plan, users can enjoy seamless connectivity without worrying about frequent recharges. BSNL's latest move aims to provide a value-packed alternative to rising telecom costs, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

For more details on BSNL’s latest prepaid plans, visit the official BSNL website or contact your nearest customer service center.