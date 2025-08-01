BSNL Azadi Ka Plan Launched: Unlimited Calls and 2GB Daily Data at Re 1

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a special prepaid recharge plan for new customers across India as part of its Independence Day celebrations. Announced via its official social media channels, the Freedom Offer promises a host of benefits at an unbeatable price.

BSNL Freedom Offer: Price and Benefits

The BSNL Freedom Offer, also called “Azadi Ka Plan,” is priced at just Re. 1 and comes with a validity of 30 days. During this period, users can enjoy:

2GB of 4G data per day

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS per day

As per the fair usage policy (FUP), internet speeds will be reduced to 40kbps once the daily 2GB data limit is reached.

BSNL is also offering a free 4G SIM card to customers opting for this plan.

BSNL Azadi Ka Plan 2025: Limited-Time Independence Day Offer

The Freedom Offer is available only for new BSNL customers and can be activated between August 1 and August 31. Interested users can visit any BSNL retailer or Common Services Centre (CSC) to avail of the plan. CSCs also handle services such as SIM issuance, mobile recharges, and bill payments.

It is yet to be confirmed if the offer will be applicable to BSNL's doorstep SIM delivery service, which allows users to get a new connection or port their existing number from the comfort of their home.

BSNL Struggling with Subscriber Loss

This special plan comes at a time when BSNL has been grappling with a drop in its user base. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the operator lost 0.2 million overall subscribers in April, including a decline of 1.8 million active users.