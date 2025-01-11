Bihar State Govt Holidays 2025 Announced: Check Full Govt Holiday List
The Bihar government has released the official list of holidays for state government employees for the year 2025. The government also announced some guidelines regarding holidays, including a five-day workweek for secretariat departments and a six-day workweek for regional offices. In addition, the government has declared holidays for both the 358th and 359th birth anniversaries of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Dates for some holidays, such as Islamic festivals, may change depending on moon sightings.
Public Holidays in Bihar for 2025:
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – 6th Jan (Saturday)
Basant Panchami – 3rd Feb (Monday)
Sant Ravidas Jayanti – 12th Feb (Wednesday)
Shab-e-Miraj – 14th Feb (Friday)
Republic Day – 26th Jan (Sunday)
Mahavir Jayanti – 5th Apr (Saturday)
Good Friday – 10th Apr (Thursday)
Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti – 23rd Apr (Wednesday)
Buddha Purnima – 6th May (Tuesday)
Jyeshtha Purnima – 12th May (Monday)
Kabir Jayanti – 11th Jun (Wednesday)
Ashura (10th Muharram) – 15th Aug (Friday)
Hazrat Muhammad’s Birth Anniversary – 5th Sept (Friday)
Durga Puja (Saptami) – 29th Sept (Monday)
Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra – 23rd Oct (Thursday)
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – 27th Dec (Saturday)
Restricted/Optional Holidays for 2025:
State government employees can choose up to three holidays from the following list:
New Year – 1st Jan (Wednesday)
Makar Sankranti – 14th Jan (Monday)
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti – 24th Jan (Friday)
Holika Dahan – 13th Mar (Thursday)
Ramadan Last Fast – 28th Mar (Friday)
Eid-ul-Fitr – 1st Apr (Tuesday)
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) – 8th Jun (Sunday)
Raja Ram Mohan Roy Jayanti – 18th Jun (Wednesday)
Muharram – 7th Jul (Monday)
Last Shravan Monday – 4th Aug (Monday)
Raksha Bandhan – 9th Aug (Saturday)
Hartalika Teej – 26th Aug (Tuesday)
Ganesh Chaturthi – 6th Sept (Saturday)
Vishwakarma Puja – 14th Sept (Sunday)
Durga Puja – 17th Sept (Wednesday)
Durga Puja (Saptami Establishment) – 22nd Sept (Monday)
Durga Puja (Ekadashi) – 3rd Oct (Friday)
Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) – 11th Oct (Saturday)
Chhath Puja – 21st Oct (Tuesday)
Bhai Dooj – 26th Oct (Sunday)
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Jayanti – 3rd Dec (Wednesday)
Christmas Eve – 24th Dec (Wednesday)
Public Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act:
Republic Day – 26th Jan (Sunday)
Holi – 14th Mar (Friday)
Bihar Day – 22nd Mar (Saturday)
Eid-ul-Fitr – 31st Mar (Monday)
Ram Navami – 6th Apr (Sunday)
Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti – 14th Apr (Monday)
Good Friday – 18th Apr (Friday)
Labor Day – 1st May (Thursday)
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) – 7th Jun (Saturday)
Muharram – 6th Jul (Sunday)
Independence Day – 15th Aug (Friday)
Shri Krishna Janmashtami – 16th Aug (Saturday)
Durga Puja – 30th Sept (Tuesday)
Durga Puja (Utsav Begins) – 1st Oct (Wednesday)
Durga Puja (Ashtami) – 2nd Oct (Thursday)
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – 2nd Oct (Thursday)
Dussehra – 22nd Oct (Wednesday)
Bhai Dooj – 27th Oct (Monday)
Govardhan Puja – 28th Oct (Tuesday)
Christmas Eve – 25th Dec (Thursday)