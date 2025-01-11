Bihar State Govt Holidays 2025 Announced: Check Full Govt Holiday List

January 11, 2025

Bhogi is the first day of the four-day Pongal harvest festival, which is a significant celebration in the southern states of India, especially in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. This festival is held on the last day of the Tamil month of Margazhi, marking the beginning of a new era in which people get rid of the old things and welcome new joy and prosperity in their lives. Bhogi will fall on Monday, 13th January 2025.