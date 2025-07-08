Bharath Badh 2025: Stock Market Holiday or not on July 9?

The Bharat Bandh on July 9, which is a national bandh called by 10 central trade unions, is likely to affect many sectors such as banking, insurance, and transport. However, the stock market will not be affected, and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function normally.

Normal Trading Day for Stock Market Participants

Neither the NSE nor the BSE has declared any holiday on July 9, and it will go on uninterrupted as usual. Both the stock exchanges usually declare their holiday calendar at the start of the year itself, and in 2025, 14 holidays are declared for different festivities and events.

Trading Schedule for July 9

The BSE and NSE will function according to normal timings on July 9, with the equity segment trading hours fixed from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The timings of the market are as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Block deal session: Morning window (8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) and afternoon window (2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.)

Flexibility of Trading Hours

Although the stock exchanges maintain a regular schedule, they are at liberty to modify trading hours if needed. This entails extending, bringing forward, or curtailing trading hours depending on market conditions.

Effect on Other Sectors

While the stock market is likely to operate as usual, other industries such as banking, insurance, and transportation are likely to be affected by the Bharat Bandh. Individuals and corporations need to plan accordingly and remain updated with possible disruptions in their line of business.

In short, the stock market will most likely function normally on July 9, unaffected by the Bharat Bandh. Investors and traders should have a regular trading day, with regular market hours and protocols in place.

