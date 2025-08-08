Bengaluru Techie's Concerning Tale of Depression and Loneliness Goes Viral!

A young software development engineer from Bengaluru went viral on Reddit after she revealed her emotional struggles with feeling lonely and unseen in both her workplace and her PG (paying guest accommodation).

In the midst of Bengaluru's hustle and commotion, a software engineer expressed that she feels nearly invisible. The Redditor (@Confident-Floor-2943) disclosed in the post that she had recently been extended an offer of employment upon completion of an internship.

Her personal life began to feel vacant, although the job was a significant milestone in her career. Her PG is now cold and silent, and her closest companions reside in distant locations. She wrote, "No one observes me when I laugh or cry." "I experience a sensation akin to that of an apparition

Although they are surrounded by people, individuals who reside in large cities such as Bengaluru for work frequently experience feelings of isolation and disconnection. The emotional burden on young professionals transitioning to new careers and environments is especially exacerbated by the distance from family and support systems.

In her post, she also shared her personal experience of feeling excluded at work. Although another male colleague who joined at the same time was treated very differently, she claimed that her comrades often ignore her as the only woman on a male-dominated team. The company's senior staff have departed, and she is no longer receiving assistance from her team leaders.

So the men in my office treat me in a very distinct manner. She wrote, "They do not acknowledge me or include me in trivial matters. The technician disclosed that her daily routine became increasingly isolating. The heavy traffic in Bengaluru has made it difficult for her to visit her friends who previously resided in the area, as they have relocated.

"They will not even blink an eye if I am crying, laughing, or shouting." She continues, "I am experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression."