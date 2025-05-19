Bengaluru, Karnataka Rains: Waterlogging in Several Parts

Bengaluru, Karnataka - Heavy rains with thunderstorms hit Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday, causing waterlogging in a few areas. The India Meteorological Department reported that the city recorded around 40 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Waterlogging Havoc in Sai Layout

Sai Layout in Bengaluru was among the most affected places. Intense flooding caused domestic items to get wet, cars to get half-submerged, and appliances to be destroyed. Impacted families had to relocate to safe locations around them. Residents blamed the flooding on clogged drains and alleged that they repeatedly complained to authorities, which were not heeded.

Yellow Alert Declared for these Districts

The weather office has declared a yellow alert in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga districts, predicting light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds. The office has cautioned residents of these districts to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid journeys if possible.

Possible Disruptions

The weather office has alerted of the possibility of disruptions, including:

Temporary disruption of electricity in certain areas

Minor traffic congestion

Potential falling of weak trees

People are warned to be cautious and take precautions during the heavy rainfall.

Rainfall in Various Regions of Karnataka

Various regions of Karnataka, particularly the Malnad region and coastal Karnataka, have been witnessing good rainfall. Heavy rainfall has been witnessed in the state capital, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The situation is being closely watched, and government authorities are urged to take steps to reduce the effects of the heavy rains.

Also read: Hyderabad Fire Accident Claims 17 Lives, Victim List Includes 8 Children