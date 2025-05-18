Hyderabad Fire Accident Claims 17 Lives, Victim List Includes 8 Children

A devastating fire broke out early Sunday morning, May 18, 2025, at the Srikrishna Pearls building in Gulzar House, located in the Mirchowk area near Charminar, Hyderabad. The blaze claimed 17 lives, including 8 children, and left several others injured.

The fire reportedly started in the cellar and first floor of the multi-storey building and quickly spread, trapping residents inside. Among the deceased are Prahlad (70), Munni (70), Rajendar Modi (65), Sumitra (60), Abhishek (31), Sheetal (35), Varsha (35), Pankaj (36), Rajini (32), and children Hamey (7), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Pratham (1.5), Anuyan (3), and Iddu (4).

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene to battle the flames and carry out emergency operations. Several people were transported to nearby hospitals and are being treated at Osmania, DRDO, and other medical facilities in the city.

Initial investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, raising renewed concerns about fire safety in congested and aging buildings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the incident, stating, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana.” He announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also announced an additional ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim’s family.

A full investigation into the incident is underway.