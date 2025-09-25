Bank Holidays in India September–October 2025: Full State-Wise List

With the festive season underway, bank customers across India should be mindful of upcoming holidays that will affect in-person banking. Since closures vary from state to state, planning financial transactions in advance will help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Long Weekend in September

A nationwide long weekend is set to begin on Saturday, September 27, when banks across the country will be closed for the fourth Saturday of the month. The closure continues on Sunday, September 28.

From Monday, September 29, certain states, including Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, will observe holidays for Maha Saptami and Durga Puja. The following day, September 30, will bring widespread closures for Maha Ashtami, affecting Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura.

Major Closures in October

The festive break continues into October. On October 1, banks in several states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, will remain shut for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami.

The month’s only nationwide closure will follow on October 2, as the country marks Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This date also coincides with Durga Puja and Dasara celebrations in many regions, resulting in an extended holiday stretch.

RBI’s Reminder to Customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised customers to plan for these disruptions. While physical bank branches will remain closed on the mentioned dates, digital services such as internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

For state-wise details and the complete holiday list, customers are encouraged to check the RBI’s official holiday calendar.

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