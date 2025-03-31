Bank Holidays in April 2025: Complete List

As April 2025 draws near, it is important to know the forthcoming bank holidays so that work schedules and financial dealings can be planned accordingly. In April 2025, a total of ten bank holidays will take place, excluding the second and fourth Saturdays and four Sundays.

Bank holidays hugely affect banking services, processing transactions, and overall economic activity for businesses and financial institutions. Banks throughout India are closed in India for yearly account closing activities on April 1, 2025.

A number of bank and public holidays fall on April in other countries, varied by place of residence and local cultural, historic, or faith-based importance. For example, Good Friday, Easter Monday, and local celebration are bank-holiday occasions marked by bank office closures, leading to possible lateness in paying, transferring money, and some other banking products.

Below is a comprehensive account of bank holidays in April 2025:

April 1, 2025 - Closure of Banks Accounts (Across Country)

April 5, 2025 - The Birthday of Babu Jagjivan Ram (Hyderabad)

April 10, 2025 - Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti (Majority of states)

April 14, 2025 - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti & Regional Festivals (Various states)

April 15, 2025 - Bengali New Year's Day, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu (Chosen states)

April 16, 2025 - Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

April 18, 2025 - Good Friday (Majority of states)

April 21, 2025 - Garia Puja (Agartala)

April 29, 2025 - Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti (Shimla)

April 30, 2025 - Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

Besides, the second and fourth Saturdays, April 12 and 26, respectively, and Sundays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27, are also bank holidays.

It is important for people dealing with financial transactions to observe that banks, stock markets, and financial institutions could be closed on these dates, which could cause delay in payments, fund transfers, and other financial services. By knowing these bank holidays, companies and individuals can prepare in advance and reduce any inconvenience to their monetary transactions.

