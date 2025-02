Bank Holidays 2025: Check National and State-Specific Holiday Dates

In India, bank holidays are determined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments. While national holidays are observed across the country, each state also has specific regional holidays. Below is a state-wise list of bank holidays in India for 2025:

National Bank Holidays in 2025

January 1 - New Year’s Day

January 26 - Republic Day

March 29 - Good Friday

August 15 - Independence Day

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti

December 25 - Christmas Day

State-Specific Bank Holidays in 2025

Andhra Pradesh

January 14 - Makar Sankranti

April 5 - Ugadi

October 23 - Dussehra

Assam

April 14 - Bohag Bihu

June 15 - Eid-ul-Adha

October 2 - Durga Puja

Bihar

March 25 - Holi

April 10 - Mahavir Jayanti

October 31 - Chhath Puja

Delhi

March 8 - Maha Shivratri

March 29 - Good Friday

November 4 - Diwali

Gujarat

January 14 - Uttarayan

March 25 - Holi

October 31 - Sardar Patel Jayanti

Karnataka

April 5 - Ugadi

July 17 - Muharram

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti

Kerala

April 14 - Vishu

August 15 - Onam

December 25 - Christmas

Maharashtra

March 4 - Gudi Padwa

April 10 - Ram Navami

September 2 - Ganesh Chaturthi

Tamil Nadu

January 15 - Pongal

April 14 - Tamil New Year

October 27 - Deepavali

Uttar Pradesh

March 25 - Holi

April 10 - Ram Navami

July 17 - Muharram

West Bengal

April 14 - Bengali New Year

October 2 - Mahalaya

October 6 - Durga Puja

This list covers some of the major bank holidays in each state. However, banks may also observe additional regional holidays depending on the state government’s notifications. Always check with the respective bank branch for final confirmation.