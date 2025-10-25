Bank Holiday Today: Banks Closed Across India on October 25, 2025

Banks nationwide will be shut today, October 25, 2025, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, according to the official calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the financial year 2025–26.

According to the RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays in a month. So, banks work only on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, when it applies.

Next Bank Holidays

The subsequent bank holiday will be tomorrow, October 26, 2025, as it happens to be a Sunday. Then, Monday, October 27, too will be a bank holiday in some states like Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, due to Chhath Puja, a prominent festival in honor of Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. With these back-to-back holidays, banks in some areas will be closed for three consecutive days — from October 25 to 27.

How RBI Announces Bank Holidays

The RBI puts out a region-wise holiday list every year, marking closures according to national events, religious festivals, and local celebrations. As holidays are different in states, banks are not closed across the country on every event. Along with the standard weekend shutdowns, regional holidays show the cultural diversity of the country.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

According to the RBI’s official calendar, October 2025 includes 15 bank holidays across different states and union territories, excluding the weekend holidays. Major occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali were among the days when banks remained shut this month.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025:

October 27: Chhath Puja – Banks closed in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October 28: Chhath Puja – Banks closed in Patna and Ranchi

October 31: Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – Ahmedabad bank branches closed

Online Banking Services Available as Usual

Even though physical bank branches are shut, digital and online banking services remain available around the clock. Customers can avail themselves of basic services via internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs without any glitches.

Operations like fund transfer through NEFT and RTGS, demand drafts, credit and debit card facilities, and chequebook issuance can all be done online. Account maintenance, standing orders, and applications for lockers are also available through the online medium.

So, though the banks are keeping the holidays as scheduled, customers can still conduct their financial operations at ease through the online medium and automated processes.

Also read: Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Declares Half-Day Holiday on October 27, Full Day on October 28